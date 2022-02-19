NFL insider believes Aaron Rodgers bid farewell to the Packers in his MVP speech

NFL insider Andrew Brandt thinks Aaron Rodgers will bid farewell to the Green Bay Packers. This comes as speculation is heating up in regards to what the 38-year-old quarterback will decide.

Brandt was a guest on Ross Tucker's 'Yeah It Is' podcast and the subject of Rodgers and his future came up. Brandt is considered to be one of the best Packers insiders in the industry and when he speaks, most people listen.

On the podcast, Brandt questioned what the reigning NFL MVP said during his acceptance speech. Brandt got the sense that the four-time NFL MVP will not be a Packer next season.

“Let me just say quickly on the MVP speech, thanking Brian, thanking Matt La’Fluer, thanking Murphy, who does that? Like if they are sort of continuing on, if everything is the same, why do that? And he said that in the media before and he’s been very nostalgic about the Packers this year, very nostalgic about walking off the field, about walking off Soldier Field, I mean, these things, you don’t have to be a guru like me to sort of figure it out in my mind.

“Now listen, maybe I am wrong and people will tell me that, of course they will tell me that but that’s my sense.”

What will Rodgers do next season?

March 16th. That is the deadline that Rodgers gave on the Pat McAfee Show regarding his future, as it is the start of NFL free agency. Speculation has been rampant with just what the 38-year-old will do next season.

Rumors circulated that he may choose to walk away from the game and retire.

Others thought he will be heading to the AFC with Denver as his close friend Nathaniel Hackett is now the head coach. Some have even said he will return with the Packers after the relationships with the teams higher ups has improved.

Fans believe that if his future is away from Green Bay, then the organization will likely look for a trade to the AFC. They want to ensure they will not face him in the playoffs until the Super Bowl.

This is why many have Denver as their number one choice.

The team has a good defense and has weapons on offense for Rodgers to take advantage of. What he will do is anyone's guess, but the good news is fans will not have to wait long to find out.

