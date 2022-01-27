WATCH: Aaron Rodgers promises not to pull a Brett Favre upon retiring

Aaron Rodgers may be considering retiring from the NFL, but one thing he said he won't do is pull a Brett Favre.

"One thing I will not do is retire & then come back a year later. I'm in a really good place with Brian Gutekunst (Green Bay Packes general manager) & when it comes time to make a decision, we'll have a conversation."

Aaron Rodgers has complained in the past about how the Packers didn't include him in their decisions, which is the main reason he was considering leaving them.

But it appears Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are in a good place right now, and if he does decide to retire, he will retire as a Packer, unlike Brett Favre.

Favre retired from the Packers only to return several times and play for several different teams, including the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.

Favre finally retired in 2010 after playing in the league for 20 years. Before he retried, he went back and forth with the Packers about retiring, which to some tainted his legacy with the organization.

They have since, however, made up, and he is now back on good terms with the team.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire?

The 38-year-old spent the majority of last summer debating whether or not he should retire or just ask for a trade to another team.

But now that he is in a better place with the team, and it sounds as if he is, he does not have plans of going to another team. If he retires, he will retire as a Green Bay Packer, as it should be.

But is he going to retire? Unlike Tom Brady, the Green Bay signal caller doesn't really have a family to consider. He isn't married yet and has no children, so this decision may be solely based on if he feels like competing for another year.

Kris Burke @KrisBurke Seems like a sizable amount of fans have hit the "we'd rather lose without him than win with him" stage with Aaron Rodgers. Seems like a sizable amount of fans have hit the "we'd rather lose without him than win with him" stage with Aaron Rodgers.

It also may be based on what the Packers will do in the offseason when it comes to re-signing certain free agents like Davante Adams.

It had been rumored that the duo could be a package deal if they both decided to leave Green Bay.

Unlike Favre, the three-time NFL MVP does not plan to drag this out. He plans on letting the Packers know if he plans on retiring by the beginning of March, which is the start of free agency and before the NFL Draft, which will take place in April.

