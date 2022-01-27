“It’s not always greener on the other side” - Eli Manning warns Aaron Rodgers about the risk of leaving Green Bay

Eli Manning has sound advice for former NFC rival Aaron Rodgers. Manning, who spent all of his 16 NFL seasons with the New York Giants, warned Rodgers about the repercussions of leaving the team that drafted him.

ESPN's Rob Dermovsky spoke to Manning, Kurt Warner and others, asking them what their advice is to Rodgers as he decides whether to return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

The legacy that Rodgers has established is the biggest reason Manning is advising him to stay in Green Bay. Although he never changed teams himself, Manning noted from talking to other players that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

"It was important for me to finish my career with the Giants, and I would think it would be important for him as well, just because of the legacy that he has, the history of Green Bay, being there as long as he has been, winning a championship and winning MVPs. It's not always greener on the other side. That's what I had learned from talking to other people. You can go somewhere, and it's not necessarily going to be better; it's probably going to be worse."

Rodgers' decision on his future is arguably the biggest domino to fall this offseason amidst NFL trade rumors. Manning's advice to Rodgers makes sense, as the former knows what it's like to end your legacy where you built it.

Whether Rodgers heads Manning's advice is a question we'll find the answer to before the mid-March franchise tag deadline.

Aaron Rodgers trade value is as high as it'll ever be

Aaron Rodgers is coming off an MVP-caliber season after winning the MVP award last season. He led the Packers to their third consecutive 13 win season. At 38-years-old, he's still physically in a position to be at the top of his game for years to come.

If Rodgers or the Packers decide it's time to move on, his trade value will reap high rewards. One team that has been heavily rumored to have an interest in trading for him is the Denver Broncos.

Should Aaron Rodgers leave the Packers, Jordan Love would be in line to start. The Packers would also get a significant influx of draft picks to build around Love.

Packers fans have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as their quarterbacks since 1992. Moving on will certainly be unfamiliar territory for them and the franchise.

But if Rodgers doesn't take Manning's advice to stay, the franchise will have no choice but to usher in a new era.

