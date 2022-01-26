Lambeau Field is Green Bay Packers' biggest playoff kryptonite

Lambeau Field used to be one of the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL, especially in the postseason. Playing in Green Bay is a unique experience for visiting teams and presents several challenges. The rowdy fan base and frigid temperatures, especially late in the season in the heart of winter, are just some of them.

Traveling to Green Bay to compete in a playoff game at Lambeau Field used to be a death sentence for opposing teams. The Packers have been undefeated at their home stadium in the postseason for 40 consecutive years in the past. Between 1961 and 2001, the Packers were a perfect 12-0 when participating in playoff games at Lambeau Field.

After 40 years of dominance at their home stadium in the playoffs, the Packers haven't enjoyed the same success over the last 20 years. They have a 7-7 record over the last 20 years at Lambeau. It doesn't even qualify as a home-field advantage at a .500 record, but instead just neutral.

No team in the NFL has lost more home playoff games than the Green Bay Packers over the last 20 years. Four of those seven home losses have come during the Aaron Rodgers era. He has accumulated a 5-4 home record in his postseason career as a starter, just one game over .500. He has a similar 6-5 record as a starter when playing away from home in the postseason.

Aaron Rodgers' postseason struggles have eliminated a home-field advantage at Lambeau Field

After being defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, Aaron Rodgers now holds an unimpressive 11-9 record in his postseason career. Since winning the Super Bowl in the 2010 NFL season, he has a 7-8 postseason record.

The last three years have produced disappointing results for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In each of the last three years, they finished the regular season with 13 wins and earned the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. Being the top seed would mean a home-field "advantage."

But the Packers fell short in the NFL Playoffs in all three of their recent appearances. They have only combined for a 2-3 postseason record in the last three years, despite a 39-10 regular-season record. All five playoff games occurred at Lambeau Field. What was once one of the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL has been completely neutralized in the postseason in recent years.

