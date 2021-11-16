5 toughest NFL stadiums to play at

All NFL stadiums have different atmospheres. The fans, weather and location can all contribute to the difficulties visiting teams face at these stadiums. True home-field advantage comes from the environment of particular NFL stadiums. Some are much more difficult to deal with than others. Here are the five NFL stadiums that are the toughest for opposing teams to play at.

Most challenging NFL stadiums for road teams

#5 - Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field has a legendary aura around it because the Green Bay Packers are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. Their loyal fan base packs the stadium for every home game and enthusiastically supports their team. The history, noise and brutal winter weather all make Lambeau one of the most difficult stadiums to survive as a road team.

The Packers are unique in that the residents of the city of Green Bay have partial ownership of the team. Around 80 thousand of them are in the stadium whenever their Packers take the field. They have an extra financial incentive to support the success of the team, and it shows in their cheering.

#4 - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is known for having one of the rowdiest fan bases in the NFL. They are loud from the opening kick-off to the final whistle. Their home stadium is a dome, which makes it even louder. The sound from the crowd gets trapped inside of the building and echoes while bouncing around. When this stadium gets fired up, it's almost impossible to hear anything.

#3 - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos

"Mile High" is a sort of slogan or trademark in Denver. It comes from the fact that the city sits a mile above sea level in the Rocky Mountains. This presents a unique challenge on the football field. The added altitude means less oxygen in the air. Players fatigue much quicker than usual, and it's harder to control breathing. The stadium can be devastating for opponents not used to these conditions.

#2 - Lumen Field, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks fans have earned themselves the nickname of "The 12th Man" at their home stadium. It is due to their dedicated support to make things as difficult as possible for the road team and making them feel like they are playing 11 vs. 12 players.

The stadium in Seattle was architecturally designed to be as loud as possible on the field. The sound from the crowd bounces off the top and is aimed directly back toward the field of play. The intense noise and often wet weather conditions make Seattle one of the most difficult environments to navigate.

#1 - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' fan base has long been known as one of the most passionate. They provide the loudest stadium in the NFL, and they even have a Guinness World Record to prove it. In 2014, the stadium hit 142.2 decibels and set a new record. This makes things extremely difficult for their opponents by compromising their ability to communicate.

Edited by Windy Goodloe