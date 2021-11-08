Will Aaron Rodgers be suspended? NFL insider believes he has the answer

As each day passes, Aaron Rodgers tends to make the news in a new way. In case you missed it, this past week, Rodgers was ruled out of the Week 9 Packers vs. Chiefs game due to testing positive for COVID-19.

On the surface, that wasn't too much of an issue as we are currently in the COVID-era. The problem, however, was with the fact that Rodgers was asked back in August by reporters if he was vaccinated or not. His response was the following:

"Yeah, I've been immunized."

This is why it was a shock to many to find out that Rodgers was indeed not vaccinated. Rodgers' choice of words back in August were deemed misleading by many, and several had all sorts of opinions on the matter.

Now, one of the most popular NFL insiders in the game chimes in on whether or not he believes Rodgers will be suspended.

Jay Glazer speaks as to whether he thinks Rodgers will be suspended

NFL insider Jay Glazer is known for breaking some of the most significant news when it comes to all things football-related. Glazer recently sent out a tweet that said he does not believe Rodgers will be suspended by the league and will not be subjected to the loss of draft picks.

They are only facing fines. The #Packers won't lose draft picks and Aaron Rodgers won't be suspended according to @JayGlazer

Many have been under the belief that Rodgers may be suspended for lying about the status of his vaccination. However, NFL protocol rules state that fines may be in place for someone that breaks the protocol and not suspension.

The issue here is that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wields an awful lot of power and punishments are often at the behest and decision of Goodell. Although Rodgers is not expected to be suspended, Roger Goodell and the NFL will likely perform an investigation as to exactly what happened.

When will Rodgers return to action?

Since Rodgers tested positive and is unvaccinated, he is to stay away from the

facility for 10 days and need to test negative twice in a span of 24 hours. That timeframe puts Rodgers' earliest return on November 13.

This comes a day before the Packers are scheduled to play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Even if Rodgers is able to return to the field for that game, it will be without the typical walkthrough with the team, although he is eligible to participate in virtual meetings throughout the week.

