Will Baker Mayfield play in Week 10 against New England Patriots? Latest update on Browns QB's status

The Cleveland Browns grabbed a much-needed win with a blowout win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Much of the attention has been focused on quarterback Baker Mayfield’s health as he continues to deal with a lingering shoulder injury that will require offseason surgery. He’s missed only one game due to the ailment, but now he’s working through a foot injury that has limited him in practice.

Baker Mayfield will be key to the Browns getting the best of the Patriots, if healthy

However, Mayfield voiced to Tom Withers of the Associated Press that it’s “nothing major by any means.”

It adds to the list of injuries that Mayfield is working his way through to stay on the field to lead the Browns forward. He’s shown tremendous toughness to play through the injuries, as he realizes his importance to the team’s success this season.

Mayfield hasn’t put together a strong statistical campaign, as he’s 23rd with 1,917 passing yards and eight touchdown passes, and 25th with a 44.3 quarterback rating. He’s coming off an encouraging outing in the win against the Bengals. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 218 yards with two touchdown passes.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE #Browns QB Baker Mayfield has the longest completion of the season, His throw traveled 66.43 yards in the air, almost a full 6 yards further than the 2nd best throw. #Browns QB Baker Mayfield has the longest completion of the season, His throw traveled 66.43 yards in the air, almost a full 6 yards further than the 2nd best throw. https://t.co/euS0vG9xxU

The 26-year-old found plenty of success throwing the ball down the field despite Odell Beckham Jr.’s departure. The Browns need Mayfield to continue to be a difference-maker under center, especially with their backfield stretched thin due to star running back Nick Chubb testing positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland is turning to D’Ernest Johnson to lead the charge as he’s a couple of weeks removed from his breakout performance against the Denver Broncos, where he posted 146 rushing yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. The stability in the running game will ease some of the pressure on Mayfield’s shoulders to lead the charge.

The New England Patriots present a unique challenge as they have pushed their way to the backend of the playoff picture, holding one of the wildcard spots. Rookie Mac Jones has improved as the 2021 campaign has rolled along, helping guide the Patriots to wins in four out of their last five games.

Meanwhile, New England’s defense has quietly become one of the league’s more effective units. The team currently ranks fourth, allowing 18.9 points, which includes giving up fewer than 15 points in two out of the last three games.

If the Browns hope to capture a second straight win, it will need Mayfield to lead the charge offensively. The pressure is on his shoulders, but it’s another potentially defining moment to further secure his long-term future in Cleveland.

