Will Baker Mayfield play in Week 8 against Steelers? Latest update on Browns QB  

The Cleveland Browns pushed their way back into the win column last Thursday night after edging out the Denver Broncos.

The Browns managed to grab the much-needed victory despite Baker Mayfield missing the contest due to a torn labrum and tuberosity fracture in his non-throwing shoulder. Backup Case Keenum provided enough production by completing 22-of-36 for 205 yards with a touchdown, and held an 86.0 passer rating.

Baker Mayfield might not be out as long as expected for the Browns

As Cleveland heads into Week 8 action against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mayfield voiced on Wednesday that it's possible that he might return after a one-game absence.

"It definitely [helped]. A noticeable difference in range of motion and strength," Mayfield said before Wednesday's practice, of the time he had off via Jake Trotter of ESPN. "Trying to get that strength back and be able to go as close to a 100 percent as possible. But if that's not the case, then we trust the guys we have out there."

Mayfield has dealt with a labrum injury since Week 2, and dislocated his shoulder during Week 6 action against the Arizona Cardinals. He attempted to play last week against the Broncos, but the short turnaround didn’t allow him enough time to get physically ready.

The fourth-year quarterback has been playing in a critical campaign as he hopes to secure a lofty extension before the 2021 season ends. However, the two parties couldn’t come to terms on a new deal that would lock him into place beyond his fifth-year $18.8 million option for the 2022 campaign.

Mayfield has struggled to find his footing this year as he’s 24th in passing with 1,474 yards, tied for 27th with six touchdowns, and 25th with a 41.6 quarterback rating. His production has been impacted by the Browns' injuries to the wide receiver position as Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry have each missed time.

Meanwhile, the backfield has been battered by injuries as running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are dealing with calf injuries. Hunt was placed on injured reserve as he’s expected to miss four to six weeks, while Chubb has missed the last two games.

Over the last two seasons, the team has leaned heavily on the running game to lead the charge.

Despite all that, the Browns remain confident Mayfield can lead the franchise forward to a second straight playoff appearance. The Browns will monitor the situation closely and will likely lean toward giving the Oklahoma product another week to heal.

