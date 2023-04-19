Will Blaine Gabbert be the backup behind Patrick Mahomes? Assessing Chiefs QB depth chart for 2023

Blaine Gabbert has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to become their new QB2 following Chad Henne's retirement after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in February.

The position was vague for two months after Henne decided it was time to call it a career. He was part of Kansas City's roster for five years and won two championship rings with the team.

Gabbert, 33, has been in the NFL since 2011 after being a first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars that year. He was the third quarterback drafted that year, after Cam Newton (#1) and Jake Locker (#8). He has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Tennessee Titans, the Arizona Cardinals, and most recently for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gabbert spent the last four years of his career in Tampa Bay, first being backup to Jameis Winston and later to Tom Brady. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers over the Chiefs in 2020. He played college football at the University of Missouri.

Pat McAfee broke the news on his weekly Wednesday show. Gabbert will join Patrick Mahomes, the obvious starter, and Shane Buechele on the Chiefs' quarterback depth chart.

Why has Blaine Gabbert's career not played out as expected?

He failed to live up to expectations due to the failure of the Jaguars to assemble a good roster. This likely prevented him from developing into the franchise quarterback they had hoped for.

He was a prospect full of flaws but with a great understanding of the game. Smart quarterbacks don't always work out as starters, but teams love them because they tend to avoid turnovers. Although he was out of Jacksonville after three years, he has been in the league for over a decade.

He was with the 49ers in 2016

He was the backup for Tom Brady at Tampa Bay over the last three years. There are surely many interesting things he learned from the GOAT that will be useful next season. He should beat Shane Buechele with ease for the QB2 job.

The terms of the deal were not revealed. He's playing in his home state: not only did he play for the University of Missouri but he was also a five-star recruit from the state.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks depth chart

1) Patrick Mahomes

2) Blaine Gabbert

3) Shane Buechele

