Will Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy play in Week 7 against the Browns?

Through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos emerged as one of the league’s most pleasant surprises behind a 3-0 start.

However, they have come back to earth, suffering three consecutive losses that have pushed the franchise behind contention for the AFC West division title. Most recently, the Broncos squandered an opportunity to grab a much-needed divisional win at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

Jerry Jeudy could be back in the mix for the Broncos

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater struggled to play with any consistency as he threw three interceptions in the loss to the Raiders. Bridgewater has provided stability under center for the Broncos, but he hasn’t pushed the team forward since the hot start.

Part of their passing game woes hinges on the absence of receiver Jerry Jeudy after he suffered a high ankle sprain against the New York Giants in Week 1. Jeudy has spent the last five weeks on the injured reserve, but he’s designated to return on Saturday.

Although he remains within that designation, the team has a 21-day window to activate him for the 53-man roster. Head coach Vic Fangio voiced on Sunday that there is a chance that Jeudy could be back in the mix to play on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

“There’s a possibility, but I don’t know that it will happen,” Fangio said via Broncos Wire.

If Jeudy cannot play this week, he will have ten days before the Broncos face the Washington Football Team in Week 8 action. Denver do not appear to be in a rush to get him back on the field, but his presence will provide a strong impact.

The 22-year-old put forth a solid rookie campaign where he recorded 52 receptions for 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That included a tally north of 100 receiving yards, twice, besides at least five receptions four times. Before hurting his ankle against the Giants this season, Jeudy recorded six catches for 72 receiving yards.

The Broncos are missing his ability to stretch the field as a deep-ball threat. They are leaning on Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to lead the passing game in his absence. Meanwhile, the team recently brought aboard speedy wideout John Brown to the practice squad.

If Jeudy practices this week before Thursday’s game, it will provide clarity on his status. However, the fact that it’s a short week could work against him getting enough time on the practice field to prepare for his first NFL game in five weeks.

