Will Campbell NFL Draft: Best landing spot for LSU OT

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is one of the most talented players at his position entering the 2025 NFL draft and is a name that is expected to come off the board very early.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound tackle had a great career at LSU, becoming a three-time All-SEC member, with two of those being first-team selections. This past season, Campbell started in 12 games and was a consensus All-American. He was also awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Campbell joins Missouri tackle Armand Membou and Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. as this year's best tackles in the draft.

Will Campbell's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL draft

Will Campbell during Nicholls State v LSU - Source: Getty

Will Campbell impressed scouts, running a 4.98 40-yard dash and having a 32-inch vertical jump. The only real knock on Campbell regarding his frame is his short arms, which measured in at 32 5/8".

Playing in the SEC, Campbell has been battle-tested in college, playing against many of the nation's elite talent on the defensive line and edge. Campbell is a good run blocker, but sometimes is beaten to first action due to his short arms.

Nevertheless, Campbell is expected to be drafted in the early part of the first round and can be projected to go anywhere from pick five to pick 15.

The San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 11 have been mocked a lot lately to draft Campbell and it would be a good fit.

San Francisco struggled all last season and could develop Campbell into a potential tackle. The 49ers could plug Campbell in at guard early on in his career and he could play next to and learn from veteran Trent Williams, who is one of the best tackles in the game.

At age 36 and entering his 16th season in the NFL, Williams' days as a starting left tackle are numbered. While Campbell would still be on a rookie deal, it would give the team enough time to develop him into Williams' replacement if they're confident in him.

Other potential landing spots for Campbell include No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears, No. 4 overall to the New England Patriots and No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Who do you think will draft Will Campbell?

