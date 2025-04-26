Will Campbell's GF Ashlynn gets real about his "process" to NFL draft after LSU star gets picked by Patriots

In the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday, the New England Patriots drafted Will Campbell as the fourth pick. A day after his draft, Campbell’s girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier penned a wholesome tribute for the offensive tackle in an Instagram post.

Ad

Along with a brief message, Nussmeier’s IG post included a series of pictures from day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. The influencer expressed pride at getting to share Campbell’s most important day. Praising the offensive tackle for the hard-working athlete he has been, Nussmeier wrote:

“My guy is a patriot !!! Couldn’t be more proud of you! It’s been the sweetest to watch you walk through this process & how the Lord has used you through it all!! The most hard-working, dedicated, and humble leader-you have earned it!! Can’t wait to cheer ya on!!!”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the first picture, Will Campbell and Ashlynn Nussmeier can be seen posing with his Patriots jersey, followed by another picture of the couple sharing a side hug.

The third slide featured a snapshot similar to the first picture but with the couple wearing Patriots caps. The other slides included different moments from the draft day.

Will Campbell revealed reasons for always wanting to play for Patriots

Will Campbell has been satisfied with his draft, as the offensive tackle always wanted to play for the New England Patriots. During his introductory press conference on Thursday at the Gillette Stadium, Campbell launched praises for the Patriots while revealing his personal goals for his rookie year.

Ad

“The biggest thing for me was I wanted to play for an organization that had history, that cared, that wants to win. That’s the thing for me. I want to come in, and I want to win, and I want to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Campbell said.

Before Ashlynn Nussmeier shared a wholesome tribute for her boyfriend Will Campbell, the Patriots star made headlines for reflecting on his relationship. Campbell lauded Nussmeier for her selfless support while revealing the ‘sacrifices’ she made to help the offensive tackle achieve success in his football career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.