Will Campbell’s GF Ashlynn sends 2-word message to brother Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield as LSU QB pops the question

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell's girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, shared her excitement over her brother, Garrett Nussmeier’s engagement. The LSU quarterback proposed to his girlfriend, Ella Springfield, over the weekend.

Ad

Ashlynn shared a picture of her brother’s fiancée on her Instagram story. In the photos, Springfield flaunted her diamond ring while posing seaside in an off-shoulder white dress.

"BESTIE → Sis,” Ashlynn wrote

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Campbell’s GF Ashlynn sends 2-word message to brother Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield/@ella.springfield

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nussmeier and Springfield have been together for a while. They completed their graduation from LSU earlier this year and celebrated the big milestone on social media.

Ad

Trending

Springfield shared a few pictures of the couple from their graduation ceremony.

"Time flies,"she wrote.

Ad

Ashlynn Nussmeier’s boyfriend, Will Campbell, also studied at LSU. He is preparing for his rookie season in the NFL.

Will Campbell celebrates his first anniversary with his girlfriend, Ashlynn

Last month, Will Campbell celebrated his first anniversary with his girlfriend, Ashlynn. He posted a collage, recapping the couple’s journey together, along with a heartfelt message in the caption.

"Happy anniversary to the LOML. Couldn’t be more lucky to have someone amazing as you are. I love you so much,” he wrote.

Ad

Will Campbell celebrates first anniversary with girlfriend/will.campbell66

Campbell became the first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Patriots. Following his selection, the 21-year-old shared his excitement to join the team in April.

Ad

"I played for a historic program at LSU, and now to play for one in New England, I guess I'm lucky," Campbell said (via ESPN). "I'm just super excited and thankful to wear that logo on the side of my helmet and across the front of my chest. It's a complete honor."

With new players on the team, the Patriots are hoping to erase the sting of their tough 2024 season. They started last season with a win in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but then lost the next six consecutive matchups.

Ad

The streak ended after a win against the New York Jets in Week 8, but they then lost again to the Tennessee Titans in the next game. They secured two more wins last season, against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The Patriots will start the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.