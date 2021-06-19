Will the Chicago Bears move to Arlington Heights?

Is the sun setting on the Chicago Bears' time at the historic Soldier Field?

The team announced yesterday that it had submitted a bid to purchase the property at Arlington International Racecourse (approx. 31 miles from Soldier Field in Chicago.)

Statement from Chicago Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips: pic.twitter.com/5ACDDtccWU — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 17, 2021

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes issued a statement of his own welcoming the Bears’ interest in the site.

“It is a one-of-a-kind location, and we are glad that the Bears ownership sees its tremendous potential," Hayes said. "The Village will be working with the listing broker to closely review proposals by all potential users in the coming months.

"Whether the final purchaser is the Chicago Bears or someone else, our goal is to determine which concept will be most beneficial to Arlington Heights from a long-term economic and community-development perspective.”

How long have the Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field?

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

The Bears have played their home games at Soldier Field since 1971. Their lease at the stadium runs through 2033.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement that said numerous organizations are “doubling down” on their commitment to the city as it recovers from the pandemic and that “we expect the Chicago Bears to follow through.”

On the Bears bid to buy Arlington Racecourse... pic.twitter.com/FE6mBHB50U — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 17, 2021

Other instances of the Bears proposing a move away from downtown Chicago

1975 - The Bears look at land in Elk Grove and Arlington Heights for a new stadium.

January 1978 - Chicago Mayor Michael Bilandic proposes a new sports stadium due to Soldier Field "feeling antiquated."

December 1979 - Chicago Bears president George Halas considers playing home games at the University of Notre Dame.

January 1991 - Chicago Mayor Paul Netzel proposes a new site by Dupage County Airport.

January 1991 - Illinois Gov. James Thompson and Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley ordered plan to begin incorporating a domed stadium nicknamed “McDome”.

April 1995 - The Bears’ latest proposal calls for a $285 million, 74,000-seat stadium to be financed primarily by public funds with three sites — two in the suburbs and one in the city.

November 1995 - The Chicago Bears mull an offer from a group called the Northwest Indiana/Chicagoland Entertainment Inc. to move into a $205 million open-air stadium, tentatively named “Planet Park.”

Aug 1998 - The Bears signed a letter of intent that gives them about 18 months to decide whether to buy Allen Busse’s 69 acres of land, just off the Northwest Tollway near the intersection of Higgins Road and Oakton Street in Elk Grove Village.

What was fans' reaction to the Arlington Heights announcement?

There was mixed reaction across social media, ranging from excitement about the possibility of a new state-of-the-art stadium to disappointment about leaving a historic field and moving an hour outside of the city.

justin fields is getting the opportunity to literally build the bears next stadium. only goats get that chance. bears in 4 https://t.co/0NyATEafvw — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) June 17, 2021

I have too many fond memories of Soldier Field to be unbiased about this, especially since I've always visited it as an out-of-towner. I have no idea what it's *really* like to park there, to walk there, etc.



What do native Chicagoans think? New stadium or keep Soldier? https://t.co/Gk6t7IT14F — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) June 17, 2021

Soldier Field is the worst stadium in the NFL. If it means moving to the suburbs to replace it, the Bears have to do it. https://t.co/l91vPxSVuQ — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 17, 2021

No matter what land the Bears buy, they still will have to buy their way out of their lease with Soldier Field if they want to move. And that lease runs through 2033. https://t.co/52a5fo14uj — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) June 17, 2021

Edited by jay.loke710