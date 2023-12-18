Will Compton pitches insane All-White lineup for Pro Bowl feat. Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow to counter former Steelers RB’s idea

Former Washington linebacker Will Compton recently came up with an NFL lineup that consisted of only white players. This came after former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall made a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the NFL should conduct an All-Black vs All-White bowl game instead of the Pro Bowl.

The post went viral, and everyone began to talk about the possibility of it. While the league certainly consists of more Black players, there are still many elite white players as well.

Compton didn't take time and created an insane lineup to take on the All-Black team. He didn't select any mixed-race players such as Patrick Mahomes. His lineup consisted of stars like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce, and more.

Here's what Compton came up with in response to Mendenhall's proposal:

Offense:

QBs: Joe Burrow and Josh Allen

Joe Burrow and Josh Allen RB: Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey OL: Jason Kelce, Ryan Kelly, Zach Martin, Chris Lindstrom, Quentin Nelson, Lane Johnson, and Colton Miller.

Jason Kelce, Ryan Kelly, Zach Martin, Chris Lindstrom, Quentin Nelson, Lane Johnson, and Colton Miller. WRs: Cooper Kupp, Adam Thielen, Puka Nacua, or Travis Kelce as WR3

Cooper Kupp, Adam Thielen, Puka Nacua, or Travis Kelce as WR3 TEs: Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta and Jake Ferguson.

Defense:

DL: T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa and Maxx Crosby.

T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa and Maxx Crosby. Linebackers: Matt Milano, Logan Wilson, and Alex Singleton.

Matt Milano, Logan Wilson, and Alex Singleton. Safeties: Harrison Smith and Christian McCaffrey.

Harrison Smith and Christian McCaffrey. CBs: Riley Moss and Cooper DeJean from Iowa.

Will Compton did mention that there isn't any other white cornerback in the NFL other than Denver Broncos' Riley Moss, but the team can manage that by playing zone defense.

He also mentioned that Christian McCaffrey needs to play both on offense and defense to make things work. Compton added that Iowa's Cooper DeJean could be called up to play in this game, and there might be other white cornerbacks on the practice squads or at their home who could potentially play in this game.

Can Will Compton's All-White team win vs NFL's All-Black team?

There is no denying that even without great defensive backs, Compton's All-White team is quite solid. The All-Black team certainly will have a better defense, but the game will certainly be quite competitive.

The All-White team has two of the best quarterbacks in the league in the form of Burrow and Allen playing behind a great offensive line. They will have McCaffrey as their running back, Kupp as the primary wide receiver, and Kelce along with Kittle as the tight ends.

This team could certainly cause problems for the top defensive players of the All-Black team, like Jalen Ramsey, Sauce Gardner, and Myles Garrett.

Although this game may never be played, the concept was quite intriguing. The league is filled with great players coming from different types of backgrounds, and fans should always cherish that.