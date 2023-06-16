Not even Antonio Brown's former colleagues like him.

Will Compton, the former linebacker who currently hosts the podcast "Bussin' With The Boys" with his former Tennessee Titans teammate Taylor Lewan, has been going hard at some questions on Twitter recently. His latest famous rant has been against a player who almost became his teammate: wide receiver Antonio Brown.

This isn't out of nowhere - it never is when the former receiver is the subject. The former wide receiver had bought the Albany Empire franchise from the National Arena League just recently, but the team was kicked out of the league since the Empire had not paid their mandatory league fees.

Ever since he purchased the team, controversy creeped in like water. He made waves when he said he would suit up for the franchise, and the lack of payments to staff and players made their situation difficult. After all, the league board held a meeting to discuss the situation and ultimately decided that it was time to cut the cord.

And Compton chimmed in on Twitter it a subtle, but direct message to the former NFL star:

Will Compton @_willcompton Antonio Clown at it again Antonio Clown at it again https://t.co/UzUFU8JxS2

Antonio Brown's Albany Empire kicked from the National Arena League

Here's the league statement on the situation:

After acquiring the Albany Empire, new team owner Antonio Brown paid the Empire’s April assessment. The team then failed to make their May 15th assessment payment and last week just before the Empire’s game in Orlando, the league was notified that the April assessment was being challenged. That payment was subsequently credited back to Mr Brown. The league informed his accountant, Alex Gunaris, who in previous communications requested that the league communicate directly with Mr Gunaris regarding financial obligations with the Empire. Mr Gunaris was informed of the league's attempts to collect the delinquent assessments and he communicated to the league that it didn't seem like the owner was going to pay the assessment or fine.

Once the league was alerted of his intentions, an emergency conference call was set up. During the call, it was decided to give the Empire until Thursday at noon to make their payment, after which time the league would be forced to cancel their home game with Jacksonville, and terminate their membership in the National Arena League effective immediately. Unfortunately, he has failed to meet the deadline to his teams required financial obligations, and as a result the league has terminated his membership Agreement.

It's another one of the Antonio Brown's adventures that end up bad for him, who just can't help himself doing anything good right now after his Buccaneers release. You have to wonder if you're ever going to hear anything about him that's not damaging for his own image.

