Will Compton trolls Maxx Crosby after Druski's white boy skit goes viral

Maxx Crosby is gearing up for another season with the Las Vegas Raiders. They drafted him with the 106th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. In March, the defensive end signed a three-year extension worth $106.5 million with the Raiders. This keeps Crosby in Las Vegas through 2027.

Amidst the offseason preparations, former NFL star Will Compton decided to take a hilarious jab at Maxx Crosby. On Sunday, comedian and actor Druski posted a skit called, 'The WhiteBoy that's accepted by the Hood.'

Compton reshared the skit on his X while calling out Crossby in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Don't let him do you like that @CrosbyMaxx," Compton wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

Expand Tweet

During his NFL career, Will Compton also played one season for the Raiders (2019). Despite making light-hearted fun of the DE, Compton has a lot of respect for Crosby and his game.

In February, Compton heaped praise on the 4x Pro Bowler on 'The Inside Scoop'.

"When you think Maxx Crosby and the Raiders, you do think identity," Compton said. "I think Maxx embodies everything about the silver and black that you want. I think he's somebody where you want success to happen for the silver and black because of players like Maxx Crosby."

"I've gotten to know Maxx since his rookie year And seeing his growth and development as a player, he's somebody who's so obsessed with the game and obsessed with the craft. He's truly somebody that has a mindset that I want to be considered the best player ever to step on the grass......I think he is a core guy who needs to be a Raider forever."

Last season, Crosby recorded a total of 45 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in 12 games. Unfortunately, the Raiders ended with an underwhelming 4-13 campaign.

Maxx Crosby reacts to Derek Carr's retirement

In May, quarterback Derek Carr made a decision that shook the NFL world. The quarterback announced his decision to retire after a shoulder injury in March that required surgery for recovery.

Maxx Crosby reacted to his ex-quarterback hanging up his cleats on social media. The defensive end shared a three-word message for Carr in an Instagram story.

"Congrats on retirement," Crosby wrote in the caption of the story.

Crosby and Carr shared the field for four seasons during his stint with the Raiders. After his retirement, time will tell who emerges victorious in the QB competition between Spencer Rattlers and 2025 draft pick Tyler Shough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.