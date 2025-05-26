Will Compton trolls Maxx Crosby after Druski's white boy skit goes viral

Maxx Crosby is gearing up for another season with the Las Vegas Raiders. They drafted him with the 106th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. In March, the defensive end signed a three-year extension worth $106.5 million with the Raiders. This keeps Crosby in Las Vegas through 2027.
Amidst the offseason preparations, former NFL star Will Compton decided to take a hilarious jab at Maxx Crosby. On Sunday, comedian and actor Druski posted a skit called, 'The WhiteBoy that's accepted by the Hood.'
Compton reshared the skit on his X while calling out Crossby in the caption.
"Don't let him do you like that @CrosbyMaxx," Compton wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
During his NFL career, Will Compton also played one season for the Raiders (2019). Despite making light-hearted fun of the DE, Compton has a lot of respect for Crosby and his game.
In February, Compton heaped praise on the 4x Pro Bowler on 'The Inside Scoop'.
"When you think Maxx Crosby and the Raiders, you do think identity," Compton said. "I think Maxx embodies everything about the silver and black that you want. I think he's somebody where you want success to happen for the silver and black because of players like Maxx Crosby."
"I've gotten to know Maxx since his rookie year And seeing his growth and development as a player, he's somebody who's so obsessed with the game and obsessed with the craft. He's truly somebody that has a mindset that I want to be considered the best player ever to step on the grass......I think he is a core guy who needs to be a Raider forever."
Last season, Crosby recorded a total of 45 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in 12 games. Unfortunately, the Raiders ended with an underwhelming 4-13 campaign.
Maxx Crosby reacts to Derek Carr's retirement
In May, quarterback Derek Carr made a decision that shook the NFL world. The quarterback announced his decision to retire after a shoulder injury in March that required surgery for recovery.
Maxx Crosby reacted to his ex-quarterback hanging up his cleats on social media. The defensive end shared a three-word message for Carr in an Instagram story.
"Congrats on retirement," Crosby wrote in the caption of the story.
Crosby and Carr shared the field for four seasons during his stint with the Raiders. After his retirement, time will tell who emerges victorious in the QB competition between Spencer Rattlers and 2025 draft pick Tyler Shough.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.