Will Dak Prescott play in Week 6 vs. Eagles? NFL analyst outlines possibility of QB returning

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been out since the second half of the first game of this season. His thumb injury has cost him the last three weeks and is likely to cost him a couple more at least. Cooper Rush has come in and won three consecutive games, keeping them right in the divisional race.

As long as Rush continues winning games, there's no reason to rush the former Pro Bowler back to action. However, one NFL analyst believes that if Rush can't keep them afloat, Prescott may be forced to return sooner.

Former NFL player Bart Scott discussed this possibility on Get Up on ESPN:

"Cooper Rush has bought them time, you know, and if they win this week, if they knew if Tannenbaum is right, if you're right, then it buys them another week. But you talk about divisional games. But if they lose this week, I think he comes back because he's going to feel the pressure."

Rush has bought them time, to say the least. His three consecutive victories have not only kept them afloat as they wait for their quarterback's return, they've put them in contending position.

The Cowboys are 3-1 and in second place only because the Philadelphia Eagles remain unbeaten. Should they begin to lose and falter in the NFC playoff picture, they may feel the need to send Prescott back into action earlier than he might be ready.

As long as Rush is winning, there's no need to rush their starter back before he's absolutely healthy.

How have the Cowboys managed to compete without Dak Prescott?

It's been remarkable to see how well the Cowboys have performed with Rush at quarterback. The career backup, who was never really expected to start anywhere, has now won four games without losing a single one.

There are a couple of reasons that could be in play here. For starters, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that defense they faced Week 1 has been their toughest opponent. Even Rush, who apparently can't lost, might have had a very tough time.

When backups take over the starter's role for a period of time, the playcallers often try to adjust to their strengths and weaknesses. It's the same offense, but Rush and Prescott are two different players.

Many believe the Cowboys may have a quarterback controversy on their hands, but they'll happily take wins however they get them.

