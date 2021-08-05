Will Deshaun Watson play this season?

When Deshaun Watson handed in a trade request, he probably envisioned that by the time training camp rolled around, he would be preparing for the 2021 season on a team capable of challenging for the Lombardi Trophy.

But the sexual harassment allegations levied against him by over 20 women have put his NFL career in jeopardy. The Texans are finding it difficult to get a trade partner willing to take on a player who could be suspended for an extended period.

So, what is the latest in this saga? Let's take a look.

NFL's stand over Deshaun Watson's situation

The latest statement from the NFL did nothing to clarify the situation. As it stands, Deshaun Watson can freely participate in any team activities. However, since the investigation is ongoing and active, there is every chance that the situation could change right in the middle of the season.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the NFL does not have evidence to which law enforcement teams are privy. Once they have access to that, they will commence their investigations before sanctioning Watson. This will be the final step during the process.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Deshaun Watson and Houston Texans continue to work together

Because of the NFL's current position, the Houston Texans have no option but to entertain Deshaun Watson as long as he continues to show up at training camp or until they find a trade partner.

It's no secret that the Texans are looking to trade their star quarterback. If the training camp is any indication, there is no place in the team for Watson. He has fallen to fourth on the team's quarterback depth chart.

Culley said again and again that Watson is behind because he missed offseason workouts and he needs as many reps as possible.



Watson was the fourth QB today, played safety on defense and didn’t participate with full offense. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) July 28, 2021

Potential trade destinations for Deshaun Watson

Given the situation surrounding Deshaun Watson, there seems to be a scant chance of him clawing back the starting spot at the Houston Texans. The following teams could still save him from purgatory:

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

Woefully inexperienced at the quarterback position, the Philadelphia Eagles need someone of Deshaun Watson's stature to compete with the Dallas Cowboys in their division.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

Initially, they were Deshaun Watson's first choice. Their interest has cooled since the allegations, but they could yet come back.

Other teams include the Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers. But they are unlikely to take a risk by trading for a player who is under investigation.

So if a trade does not materialize to either the Eagles or the Dolphins, Deshaun Watson likely won't be playing this season.

