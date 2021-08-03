Deshaun Watson relegated to fourth-string QB, Texans waiting for trade offer - Report

Deshaun Watson's situation with the Houston Texans seems far from resolved. As the Texans await a fair trade offer for the quarterback, Watson has been demoted to fourth-string QB and is not taking any practice reps with the first-team offense at training camp.

Watson demanded a trade during the first months of the year, but the Texans only recently started listening to offers for their star quarterback. There are no public details regarding what the team is demanding to make a deal, but until anything happens, Watson is not practicing.

Texans coach David Culley was asked if Deshaun Watson will be in full pads Tuesday when the team is in them for first time of camp. His reply 'Nothing has changed' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 2, 2021

Watson's legal issues a big problem

Any team wishing to trade for Watson has to be careful, as the quarterback is in the middle of a serious accusation of sexual assault by more than 20 women.

Even if Watson is traded from the Texans, a wish of his own because of the team's uncertain future, there's no guarantee he will be allowed to play in the 2021 season or even beyond, as the accusations are troubling and the cases are far from settled.

Interested teams have done homework on Deshaun Watson’s legal situation. The NFL hasn’t placed him on the exempt list and the civil cases won’t go to trial this year. If a team gets comfortable with that piece, it’s a rare opportunity to acquire one of the NFL’s best young QBs. https://t.co/8rIYLmprHx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

The NFL has not suspended him (yet), but it's likely they are waiting for a resolution of his legal issues to decide on taking any action against the quarterback. A suspension could also be in force in 2022 since the cases won't go to trial this year.

Why does Watson want to be traded?

Deshaun Watson is unsatisfied with the Houston Texans organization, and with good reason.

He has seen loads of dysfunction on the front office side of things since he was drafted in 2017. Bill O'Brien had a number of problems with Rick Smith, the former general manager, and when O'Brien overtook personnel decisions, he traded Watson's favorite receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals for a mere second-round pick.

O'Brien himself was not an awful coach, but his decision regarding the roster undermined the Texans' potential the last two seasons. He was fired after an 0-4 start in 2020, and Watson asked to have a voice in the new head coach hire, as he favored Eric Bieniemy for the job. The organization, however, didn't grant his wish, and hired David Culley instead, which rubbed Watson the wrong way.

Another Houston legend, J. J. Watt, asked to be released from the roster in February and joined Hopkins in Arizona.

Deshaun Watson officially requested a trade from the Texans in March because he did not foresee a winning culture inside the organization.

Watson has not taken any live practice reps during camp because the organization doesn't want to hurt his trade value with an injury. For now, he's the fourth-string quarterback.

