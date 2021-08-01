NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 biggest storylines featuring Aaron Rodgers, Cole Beasley

The NFL season is officially on with all 32 teams now reporting for training camp and gearing up for the regular season starting in September.

After two months of nearly no action inside the league following the draft, there's a lot of interesting storylines regarding the upcoming season to follow during August. COVID-19 protocols, holdouts, trade requests and health are the main topics in training camp.

On that note, here are the five biggest storylines for the 2021 NFL Training Camp.

#1 Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers has had an eventful few months as he held out from OTAs and mandatory minicamp because of his disappointment with the organization, especially with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

He reported to camp, but made it clear during a press conference that he felt disrespected in a lot of opportunities and that his input was being disregarded by the front office, especially regarding personnel decisions.

The story is officially in the past now, though, as Rodgers restructured his contract to void the 2023 year, and the Packers also traded with the Houston Texans for veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who played for the team for eight seasons.

#2 Cole Beasley fighting cornerbacks, tackles and vaccines

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

Vaccines are a hot topic in the league right now, as the restrictions for players who aren't vaccinated are basically similar to that in 2020, whereas players who have vaccinated themselves are almost free from any restriction.

No player has been more vocal about the topic than Cole Beasley, a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, who received All-Pro honors in 2020. Beasley even had a controversial statement posted on the Bills' official Twitter page. The receiver said before that "if he was forced to take the vaccine to keep playing, he'd rather retire".

#3 Deshaun Watson

With the entire Aaron Rodgers debacle, Deshaun Watson has become something of an afterthought in recent weeks, but he too reported for training camp, albeit in a much different situation.

Watson's desire to be traded remains, as he's unsatisfied with the organization's plans for the future. Watson is also facing legal issues regarding the accusations by more than 20 women that he committed sexual assault during therapy massages with them.

Watson reported, so he wouldn't be fined $50k per day, but he's not taking part in any team drills. It's a weird situation in Houston.

#4 Xavien Howard, Chandler Jones trade requests

Two other players who requested to be traded but have reported to training camp so they wouldn't suffer hefty fines are Xavien Howard and Chandler Jones.

No, seriously, Xavien Howard literally said this when he reported to camp. He's trying to restructure his contract following his amazing 2020 season. But the Miami Dolphins are having none of it, as he signed an extension in July 2019. The two parties face a huge impasse there.

The story with Chandler Jones is a little different, though. He has served almost all of his 5-year extension signed in 2017, but he's upset that the Cardinals took care of all the other players and didn't upgrade his current deal. Arizona had hoped to pair him with JJ Watt in camp, but the duo's status is now unclear.

#5 Dak Prescott's health

Dak Prescott suffered a major injury in week 5 of the 2020 season and missed all the remaining games last season. The Cowboys quarterback had a better off-season, though, as he finally signed a new deal with the team and can call himself the Cowboys' franchise quarterback.

Michael Gallup should take part in practice today after rehabbing the ankle the last few days.



No Tyron Smith today, & no throwing for Dak. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) July 31, 2021

There was a lot of expectation to see how Prescott would play in camp after his ankle injury. He seemed fine, moving around well and showing no signs of slowing down. However, he has suffered a minor shoulder injury that is keeping him out of team drills and throwing at the moment. It's just a small thing, but it's worth monitoring, though.

