Will Frank Reich get fired by the Panthers? NFL insider speaks on HC’s future amid Bryce Young’s struggles

Head coach Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick. The former Alabama standout was seen by the Panthers as the best in the draft class, with hopes of him leading the offense to success.

That has not happened for Reich and Young, who have a 1-9 record. Will the Carolina Panthers part ways with Frank Reich at the end of the 2023 NFL season? On Sunday morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo claimed that the Panthers aren't expecting to cut ways with Reich just yet.

"Frank Reich, the head coach was brought in with an offensive mind to help develop whoever the rookie quarterback would wind up," Garafolo said.

"It wound up being Byrce Young. So, a lot of folks are starting to speculate, could it be one and done for Reich? I'm not getting that sense right now but the Panthers surely want to see some progress from Young as well as some progress from this team stuff to build on for both Young and this team going into 2024, after David Tepper the owner makes the evaluation once we get to the offseason.”

Sources believe that the Carolina Panthers will give Frank Reich another season in hopes he can continue to develop Bryce Young heading into his second year. Panthers team owner David Tepper is expected to evaluate the entire team and coaching staff before making an official decision about the 2024 NFL season.

How many years has Frank Reich been a head coach in the NFL?

Frank Reich was a quarterback in the NFL from 1985 until 1998. In 2006, he served as a coaching intern for a year before being promoted to offensive coach with the Indianapolis Colts in 2008. Until 2011, he worked with wide receivers and quarterbacks during his stint with the Colts.

From 2012 until 2015, he worked with the Arizona Cardinals and then the San Diego Chargers in the same position.

In 2016, he was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as the offensive coordinator, a position he held for two seasons. The Colts then hired Reich as head coach in 2018.

He had a 40-33 record with the Colts during his time there. He has now been an NFL head coach for six seasons, including his first with the Carolina Panthers.