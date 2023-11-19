NFL Rumors: Panthers HC Frank Reich in danger of losing job after Bryce Young’s team’s 1-9 start

Quarterback Bryce Young and coach Frank Reich are not off to the start they imagined entering this season. The Panthers, at 1-9, are sitting in last place in the NFC South after losing 33-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the 61-year-old was already on the hot seat even before the loss to Dallas. Glazer added that Reich's seat was (and likely still is) the hottest in the league. Reich was hired as Carolina's coach ahead of this season.

There was no expectation by many that the Carolina Panthers were going to contend for the playoffs this season. However, there's a sense that owner David Tepper could fire Reich sooner rather than later. The Panthers are in the bottom five of the NFL in total offense and points per game.

Should Tepper move on from Reich, Carolina would be in search of its third coach in four seasons. Reich was formerly the Indianapolis Colts' coach, going 40-33-1 before being fired after Week 9 of last season. He led the Colts to the playoffs twice in his tenure there.

Bryce Young struggles in his rookie season

Bryce Young was the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft in hopes of being the franchise quarterback. Carolina traded up with the Chicago Bears to get the top pick while moving on from star wide receiver D.J. Moore in the trade.

He was not used to losing as he had a record of 23-4 at the University of Alabama. In eight starts with Carolina, Young is 1-8.

The rookie has thrown for 1,673 yards with nine touchdowns to eight interceptions. There's hope that Young can finish strong to give optimism to Panthers fans.

We'll if Reich will be able to coach Young for a second season in 2024.

