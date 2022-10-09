Is George Kittle playing tonight vs Carolina Panthers in Week 5?

George Kittle has been one of the NFL's best tight ends since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. On Sunday, October 9, Kittle will face quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on the road at Bank of America Stadium.

The 49ers are sitting with a 2-2 record so far this season. San Francisco defeated their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, by a score of 24-9 on Monday night in Week 4.

In that win versus the Rams, the tight end was targeted four times, getting two receptions for 24 yards receiving. The 49ers lost to the Chicago Bears 19-10 in their first game of the season but won their home opener over the Seattle Seahawks by a 27-7 score.

He missed both of these games due to a groin injury. Take a look at George Kittle's fantasy outlook in Week 5.

Fantasy football updates and predictions

George Kittle is still among the top 10 amongst tight ends in fantasy football this 2022 NFL season. In his only two games this season, he has six receptions on nine targets and 52 yards passing.

In his first game of the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, he was limited to four receptions and 28 yards receiving.

If you have him in your fantasy team, he should provide some solid relief. However, it seems that his role has been limited in this 49ers offense but could grow as the season progresses with Jimmy Garoppolo under center at quarterback.

George Kittle timeline

Kittle was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa and caught 43 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season. However, the tight end had a breakout season in year two, making it to his first Pro Bowl.

In that 2018 season, the Pro Bowler had 1,377 yards receiving with 88 receptions and five touchdowns.

The following season, in 2019, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl as the tight end led the team with 1,053 receiving yards and 85 receptions.

As for Week 5 this season, he and the 49ers will look for their third win, versus the Panthers to stay pace in the NFC West.

