Will Howard gets 100% real on why he's the best QB in 2025 NFL Draft

Will Howard had a successful final collegiate campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. After four years with Kansas State, the quarterback joined Ryan Day's team and helped to the national championship in the 2024 season. Howard recorded 4,010 yards and 35 TD passes for the Buckeyes and was named the CFP National Championship Game MVP.

Despite the success, experts and analysts do not view Will Howard as a first-round prospect. However, the quarterback expressed his faith and confidence in his abilities as a signal-caller.

On Friday, Howard made an appearance on "NFL on ESPN." The Ohio State quarterback reiterated his faith in his game and shared his true feelings on why he should be considered the best quarterback in this year's draft.

"First and foremost I think, if you don't have that belief in yourself, then what are you doing?" Howard said. "I'm a confident guy. I feel like you have to have that intrinsic confidence in yourself. I believe that I have the arm strength, I believe that I have the accuracy, all the physical traits."

"But I really think what sets me apart is my mind and the ability to deal with adversity. Now, I've seen pretty much every situation that college QB could see in my 40 somewhat starts. I've played a lot of football, I've seen a lot of stuff.. I feel like my ability to assess what the defense is doing and what we're doing, to combat that, that's what really sets me apart."

After winning the national championship with the Buckeyes, Will Howard faltered during his Combine performance. His underwhelming showcase cast doubts on his NFL future.

However, the quarterback seemingly redeemed himself during Pro Day, where he completed 65 of his 67 attempts in the passing drills.

3x Super Bowl champ expresses concerns over Will Howard's potential in the NFL

Retired 3x Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth did not mince his words while criticizing the Ohio State quarterback.

On Friday's episode of "Breakfast Ball," Schlereth talked about Howard's poor Combine performance. He also expressed concerns over the quarterback's passing game.

"When you're in shorts and a T-shirt, and you can't complete passes at the Combine, I tend to get a little bit concerned," Schlereth said. "And when you watch college football, it is so much dink and dunk, it's so much bubble screen, it's so much this, that and the other."

"I mean, these throws at the Combine were not, like, there was a time where I was watching this going, are you sure you're right-handed? Like I would like to know what exactly it is you're doing. It was awful."

Will Howard is not viewed in the same conversation as Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. He is projected to be a late third-round to early fourth-round pick in the draft.

