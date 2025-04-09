"Lot of people will try to kick you in the balls" - Jon Gruden serves reality check to Will Howard while advising top QB before draft

Will Howard ended his collegiate campaign on a high note. After four seasons with Kansas State, the quarterback joined Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2024 campaign. Howard proved influential in their quest for a natty. Day and his team won their first national championship after defeating Notre Dame for the trophy.

On Tuesday, Will Howard appeared on Jon Gruden's show on Barstool Sports. The ex-NFL head coach shared some words of wisdom with the quarterback ahead of his professional journey in the league. Gruden also gave Howard a reality check about the challenges he will face during his journey.

"You love football, don't you," Gurden said. "Make a note of that will you? You love it....You know what's going to happen? You're gonna find out at the next level, there will be a lot of people that will try to kick you in the balls. And a lot of guys I think, they lose their passion."

"They lose their interest in the journey of a long season. Don't ever forget this." (TS-2:20 onwards)

Despite the accolades and achievements, Will Howard is not regarded as a first-round prospect. Experts and analysts project him to go as a late-third to early-fourth round pick in this year's draft. NFL Mock Database views the Ole Miss quarterback as the 83rd-best player in the 2025 draft.

Jon Gruden also expressed his disbelief about how the Ohio State QB is not viewed as a top prospect despite winning a national championship. He compared Howard's play style to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

"I mean, how the hell do people not like you as the No.1 QB in the draft? Didn't you win the national title? You're like a young Josh Allen."

During his five-season collegiate stint, Will Howard recorded 9796 yards and 83 TDs passing.

Will Howard has confidence in his abilities as a quarterback

Will Howard put up an impressive performance during Ohio State's Pro Day. After completing his passing drills and flaunting his skill in front of NFL GMs and head coaches, the 2024 natty champion showcased confidence in his abilities to be regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 draft.

Howard pointed out the strengths in his game. He also stated that he feels ready to compete as a starting quarterback during his rookie campaign in the NFL.

"I think I showcased I can throw the ball at every level. I feel like my leadership, my intelligence and my arm strength (stand out). I believe in myself. That't not a knock to any other quarterback in this draft."

"I think I'm the best, and if you don't feel like you're going to come out this year, then why are you doing this? I feel like I have what it takes to be a QB1 in the NFL, and whatever franchise takes me is not going to regret it."

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to begin on April 24. It will be interesting to see which team decides to draft the Ohio State quarterback.

