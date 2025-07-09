Will Howard reacts as GF Skyler Skoglund poses in black during Bahamas getaway

While there's still time before Will Howard makes his NFL debut, with the upcoming season scheduled to begin in September, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is making the most of his offseason. He recently vacationed in the Bahamas with his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund. In an Instagram post by the NFL star's beau on Monday, she shared a glimpse into their fun-filled outing.

Skoglund shared a few solo pictures, some with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and a few videos of the beautiful locations they explored. Will Howard reshared the post on his Instagram story with his 241,000 followers, adding two smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis.

Will Howard reacts as GF Skyler Skoglund looks pretty in black during Bahamas getaway/@willhoward

Skoglund posted a snap, posing by the waterside with yachts in the background. She wore a high-slit black dress, and accessorized with a pendant, a few bracelets and a white purse.

The post was followed by a mirror selfie with her boyfriend, standing side by side. Skoglund wore a stylish off-shoulder red-and-white striped dress, cinched at the waist with a sleek belt. She paired it with a star pendant, bracelets, and a chic white purse to complete her look. Her blonde hair was styled with two front braids.

Howard wore a knitted ivory half-sleeve T-shirt with cream color pants.

Will Howard’s girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, shares a glimpse of their musical outing

Will Howard and his girlfriend attended a musical concert last month. Skyler Skoglund shared a glimpse of the outing in an Instagram post.

"Nothing screams summer more than country music!!!" Skoglund wrote.

The couple attended the concert in matching black outfits. Howard kept his look casual, wearing a black shirt layered with a matching jacket and blue jeans. He also donned a black cap worn backward.

Beside him was his girlfriend, who posed for the camera with a smile on her face. She wore a black crop top layered with a matching shrug, whose sleeves covered half of her fingers and paired it with a pencil skirt and light blue sandals.

The pair also posed in front of the stage at the concert, with Skogrud wearing a knitted cowgirl cap to complete her look. She also shared pictures with her friends.

