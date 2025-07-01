Will Howard and girlfriend Skyler Skoglund share romantic kiss at scenic Lake Minnetonka [PHOTO]

Steelers QB Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, gave her followers a glimpse into her summer getaway. On Monday, Skyler shared an Instagram story showing the couple spending quality time together at Lake Minnesota.

The picture showed the two standing close and sharing a romantic kiss on a wooden dock, surrounded by calm water, a pontoon boat and a sky full of white clouds.

The scenic background is filled with green trees, as Howard stood shirtless with dark navy swim trunks. On the other hand, Skoglund wore a dark-colored (possibly black) bikini. She kept her blonde hair down.

Will Howard and girlfriend Skyler Skoglund share romantic kiss at scenic Lake Minnesota getaway [PHOTO] [IG/@skyeskog]

The Steelers QB’s girlfriend graduated from Miami University in Oxford with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She was part of the "Alpha Phi" sorority and the "Pinky Swear Pack Club." She attended Minnetonka Senior High School in Minnesota, where she was also a member of the track and field team.

Skyler Skoglund and Will Howard enjoyed George Strait Concert in stylish country look

Skyler Skoglund gave a sneak peek into her summer fun with the Steelers QB in June. She shared an Instagram post with photos from their night out at a George Strait concert.

She captioned her post, “nothing screams summer more than country music!!!”

The couple smiled, stood close and posed together for photos. Skyler wore a black long-sleeve top with flared sleeves and a black skirt. Her turquoise blue cowboy boots added a fun pop of color to her outfit. She completed her outfit with a white cowboy hat with decorative cutouts.

Howard's GF wore a noticeable necklace that added a touch of charm to her outfit. Her round, dark green stone pendant set in a silver or metallic frame gave her black outfit a vibrant touch.

On the other hand, Howard looked dashing in a black button-down shirt layered over a black t-shirt. He paired blue denim with his shirt and white sneakers. He complemented his outfit with a black baseball cap worn backwards.

