Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund sends 3-word message as rookie QB drops photos from Steelers OTAs

Will Howard is preparing for his debut season in the NFL, and his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, couldn't be less excited. The quarterback participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTA Offseason Workouts earlier this month and shared a rare glimpse into his training on Monday.

The quarterback shared an Instagram post, the first two slides of which included pictures from his training at the OTAs. The third slide featured Howard's picture with Skyler, with city night lights in the background.

Apart from pictures from OTAs, Howard's post also featured snaps from the Steelers' jersey reveal ceremony and a picture from his photoshoot in the team's jersey.

The quarterback's Instagram post attracted multiple reactions from not just teammates and fans but also Skyler Skoglund. Dropping her three-word reaction in the comment section, Skoglund wrote:

"Let's go baby."

Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler reacts as rookie QB drops photos from Steelers OTAs (Image Credit: Howard/IG)

Skyler Skoglund attended the Steelers jersey reveal ceremony with Howard last month and made headlines for her honest two-word reaction to the quarterback's jersey number.

After attending the event, the couple explored LA together. Skoglund later shared an Instagram recap from her romantic weekend outing with Howard.

Skyler Skoglund recapped fun memories with Will Howard from Chris Stapleton's concert

Earlier this month, Skyler Skoglund attended Chris Stapleton's concert at the Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania with Will Howard. The couple didn't go alone but were accompanied by Skylar Thompson and his partner, Bre.

Skoglund later posted a handful of pictures on her Instagram, reflecting her fun memories from the concert.

"Nothing screams summer more than country music!!!" Skoglund wrote in the caption.

The first three slides featured Howard's picture with Skoglund, in which the couple could be seen sharing a cozy side hug. The fourth slide included Skoglund's picture with Bre Thompson, followed by a group selfie picture of the four.

For Chris Stapleton's concert, Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund twinned in black outfits. Skoglund opted for a beautiful black full-sleeved crop top with black jeans and blue heels. As for Howard, the rookie paired a black T-shirt with a black jacket, dark blue denim jeans and white sneakers.

