Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund shares 2-word message as QB uncovers jersey number with Steelers

On Friday night, Will Howard enjoyed one of the most anticipated moments of an NFL rookie - jersey reveal. The quarterback was accompanied by his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, during the Pittsburgh Steelers' jersey reveal event.

Ad

From the event, Skyler Skoglund shared a BTS picture on Instagram story featuring Will Howard holding his No. 18 Steelers jersey. Skoglund also shared her reaction to the quarterback's jersey reveal.

"Steelers baby."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund shares 2-word message to QB's jersey reveal (Image Credit: Skoglund/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Howard was drafted last month, in the 2025 NFL draft as the 185th pick of the sixth round. The quarterback was surrounded by his family, friends, girlfriend and close ones, when the Steelers announced drafting him.

Ad

Trending

Like his parents and friends, his girlfriend Skyler Skoglund was over the moon when Will Howard got drafted by the Steelers. Following his draft, Skoglund shared a special tribute for Howard via an Instagram post featuring pictures from the rookie's draft day.

"This moment wasn’t luck — it’s years of unseen battles, silent prayers, and unbreakable belief. Proud is an understatement. All in God’s timing. Let the adventure begin," Skoglund captioned the IG post.

Ad

Ad

Will Howard's GF Skyler shared honest reaction to QB signing $4.4 million rookie deal

Will Howard signed a massive $4.4 million rookie deal with the Steelers last week. It's a four -year contract with a signing bonus of $248,100 and $248,100 as guaranteed money. According to the deal, the quarterback will earn an average annual salary of around $1,112,025 (per Spotrac).

Will Howard's deal attracted a reaction from his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund. Sharing an IG story from the Steelers featuring the contract news, she wrote:

Ad

"Proud."

Apart from the Steelers, other good options Will Howard had during his draft days were the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. However, on the Footbahlin podcast earlier this month, Howard revealed how his friends "begged" him not to go with the Cowboys or the Giants.

“All of my friends were like ‘Just don't go to the Cowboys, don't go to the Giants.' But you know, I'm just happy to be in my home state. I'm close to Columbus, close to my family," Howard said.

Will Howard has been making a good impression with his rookie minicamp performances. However, NFL analyst Brian Batko reckons Howard is "not a wise investment" by the Steelers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.