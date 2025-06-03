Will Howard and GF, Skyler Skoglund, enjoy Chris Stapleton concert with Steelers QB Skylar Thompson and his wife

Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Skylar Thompson attended Chris Stapleton's concert with his wife, Bre, accompanied by Steelers rookie Will Howard and his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, at the Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Bre Thompson shared an Instagram post to recap her fun memories from Chris Stapleton's concert, including an adorable snapshot with Howard and Skyler Skoglund. The first slide featured Bre's picture with Thompson from inside a restaurant bar, followed by her snapshot with Skoglund.

The third slide featured another picture of Bre with Thompson from inside the stadium. The fourth and last slide included a couple-selfie of four, with Bre and Skoglund adorning the same cowboy's hat. For their double date, the couples were spotted adoring stylish outfits.

Skylar Thompson wore a white T-shirt with light blue jeans and a Kansas City cap. As for his wife Bre, she styled a beautiful blue ruffle mini dress with black boots and a cowboy hat. Skyler Skoglund, meanwhile, wore a full-sleeve black top with blue jeans and Turquoise-color heels.

"Here for a good time," Bre Thompson captioned her IG post.

Skyler Skoglund recapped adorable moments with Will Howard from weekend outing

Apart from Bre Thompson, Skyler Skoglund also shared an Instagram post to recap her adorable moments with her boyfriend, Will Howard. While in Bre's post it wasn't clear what Howard wore at Chris Stapleton's concert, Skoglund's post revealed the rookie's outfit.

Howard twinned in black with his girlfriend Skyler Skoglund and wrote a black shirt over a black T-shirt and dark-blue denim jeans. The quarterback completed his look with a black cap and white Nike sneakers. Recapping her experience at the concert, Skoglund captioned her IG post:

"Nothing screams summer more than country music!!!"

Before sneaking out for Chris Stapleton's concert with Skylar Thompson and his wife Bre, Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund enjoyed a thrilling vacation in Los Angeles.

Skoglund recapped her cozy moments with the quarterback on Instagram stories. The couple's vacation came shortly after Skoglund had accompanied Howard to his rookie jersey reveal.

