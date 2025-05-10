Will Howard's GF Skyler shares honest 1-word reaction to QB signing $4,400,000 rookie deal with Steelers

Skyler Skoglund expressed her heartfelt emotions after her boyfriend, Will Howard, secured his NFL future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing a four-year rookie contract for $4.4 million.

The former Ohio State quarterback was drafted 185th during the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

On Saturday, a day after the Steelers officially confirmed Howard's signing, Skoglund re-posted the news.

"Proud," said Skoglund in her Instagram Story.

Will Howard's GF Skyler's IG story

Skyler is all in for Will Howard's career

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Skyler Skoglund showed her support for Will Howard throughout the crucial pre-draft period.

In a March 31 Instagram post featuring photos from a beach trip with Howard, Skoglund wrote:

"Anywhere with you."

She signaled her dedication to supporting the quarterback regardless of which NFL team selected him. This post came when Howard was preparing for the draft following his college career at Ohio State.

When the Steelers selected Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, Skoglund immediately celebrated the moment on social media. She posted several graphics to her Instagram story, including the Steelers' official announcement graphic and a memorable image of Howard firing up his teammate Jack Sawyer during the Cotton Bowl against Texas. Coincidentally, both Howard and Sawyer were drafted by Pittsburgh.

Howard himself expressed excitement about joining the storied franchise.

"The Steelers are an organization I have a lot of respect for a lot of years," Howard said, according to the Steelers website. "Coming into this process I was hoping the Steelers would take me because I thought it was a great organization. I am so blessed. I couldn't be more fired up to be with an organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers."

The path ahead for the young quarterback includes competing for playing time in a quarterback room that currently features Mason Rudolph as the frontrunner for the starting job.

