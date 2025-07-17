Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund feels 'blessed' for quality time with Steelers rookie QB before training camp grind kicks in

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard enjoyed some downtime with his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, ahead of his training camp. The 23-year-old is preparing for his rookie season after being selected in the sixth round (185th pick) of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Skyler shared an Instagram post on Monday, offering a glimpse of her fun-filled outing in Lutsen, Minnesota. She was joined by her boyfriend, their friends and her dog.

"Very blessed to say the least!" she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Skyler shared a candid picture of herself posing by the side of the lake. Her blonde hair was blowing in the wind. She did not show her face in the snap and posed with her side to the camera.

She wore a backless white top and blue denim shorts. It was followed by a snap of her dog, who was standing by the side of the water. She posted a video of her friends enjoying playing catch with a football, followed by a hilarious picture of her peeking through the truck’s back.

Ad

Additionally, Skoglund shared a shirtless snap of her beau standing in the water and a picture of the couple sitting on a rock with water all around. She wore a white top and blue shorts, while Will Howard donned a comfortable gray T-shirt and shorts along with a Steelers cap.

Will Howard’s girlfriend glams up in a black dress during vacation in the Bahamas

Before her outing last week, on July 9, Will Howard’s girlfriend shared a glimpse of her time in the Bahamas. The couple went on vacation in Nassau. She shared pictures of their outing with a caption:

Ad

"On an island in the sun…brb!"

Ad

Skyler Skoglund caught attention in her sleek black high-slit dress while she posed sitting on a bench. She braided her hair in front and completed her look with minimal jewelry.

Skoglund also posted a few pictures with her beau, including a mirror selfie in the second slide. She wore a red and white off-shoulder striped dress, while Howard donned cream pants and an off-white shirt.

Howard had a good time with his beau, and next week his team will start their training camp. The Steelers will begin the new season on Sept. 7 with a game against the New York Jets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.