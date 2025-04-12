Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund sends 2-word message as Ohio State honors QB with championship rings

On Saturday, Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, posted an image of her fist bumping Ohio State quarterback, with his hand full of shiny championship rings. She captioned:
“Gimme knucks!”
The moment came as Ohio State celebrated the NCAA triumph during its spring game. Players and coaches were honored with special rings to mark victories in the College Football Playoff, including the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and a national championship win over Notre Dame.
Each ring was carefully designed. One had the scores of all four playoff games. Another had a small piece of confetti from the championship game, floating above a tiny version of the football field. All the rings included the team’s motto from Coach Ryan Day, "Leave no doubt."
The ceremony took place at Ohio Stadium.
Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund made their relationship public in December 2024. Skyler posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram.
Skyler graduated from Miami University in Ohio. She studied psychology and took part in different student groups while in college. It seems that their relationship began after Will transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State in 2024.
Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund react to top draft prospect's impressive performance at Ohio State's Pro Day
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Will Howard is seen as a strong player to watch. Although he didn’t perform his best at the NFL Combine, he made a big comeback during Pro Day, completing 65 out of 67 passes in drills.
The only two misses weren’t his fault. The receivers dropped the ball.
Watching from the sidelines was Howard’s girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund. After the event, she posted clips of his performance on her Instagram story.
One picture showed a perfect throw in slow motion.
Next, she followed it up with a sweet photo of the two.
On Friday, Will said that he feels confident and believes in himself as one of the top QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
