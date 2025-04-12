On Saturday, Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, posted an image of her fist bumping Ohio State quarterback, with his hand full of shiny championship rings. She captioned:

Ad

“Gimme knucks!”

Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund sends 2-word message as Ohio State honors QB with championship rings (Source: Via IG/ @skyeskog)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The moment came as Ohio State celebrated the NCAA triumph during its spring game. Players and coaches were honored with special rings to mark victories in the College Football Playoff, including the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and a national championship win over Notre Dame.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Each ring was carefully designed. One had the scores of all four playoff games. Another had a small piece of confetti from the championship game, floating above a tiny version of the football field. All the rings included the team’s motto from Coach Ryan Day, "Leave no doubt."

The ceremony took place at Ohio Stadium.

Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund made their relationship public in December 2024. Skyler posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Skyler graduated from Miami University in Ohio. She studied psychology and took part in different student groups while in college. It seems that their relationship began after Will transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State in 2024.

Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund react to top draft prospect's impressive performance at Ohio State's Pro Day

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Will Howard is seen as a strong player to watch. Although he didn’t perform his best at the NFL Combine, he made a big comeback during Pro Day, completing 65 out of 67 passes in drills.

Ad

The only two misses weren’t his fault. The receivers dropped the ball.

Watching from the sidelines was Howard’s girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund. After the event, she posted clips of his performance on her Instagram story.

One picture showed a perfect throw in slow motion.

Skyler Skoglund shares a sweet reaction to her boyfriend Will Howard’s great performance at Ohio State’s Pro Day. (Source: Via IG/ @skyeskog)

Next, she followed it up with a sweet photo of the two.

Ad

Will Howard with Skyler Skoglund at his Ohio State Pro Day. (Source: Via IG/ @skyeskog)

On Friday, Will said that he feels confident and believes in himself as one of the top QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place