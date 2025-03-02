Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund drops 2-word reaction to QB's performance at NFL combine

Will Howard was one of a litany of quarterbacks who showcased their skills in front of the scouts on a week when top prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders chose to sit out. Naturally, Howard's girlfriend was very supportive of his showing.

On Saturday, Ohio State's title-winning passer posted a 31'5" vertical jump and 9'4" broad jump, a 4.33s short shuttle, and a 7.13s cone drill for a 6.00 prospect grade. A sizable number of fans were left wanting at such a performance - but Skyler Skoglund was not one of them.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote:

"Go willis."

Skyler Skoglund reacts to Will Howard's Combine performance

According to reports, the two have been together since their college days. Skoglund made the relationship Instagram official when she posted an image of him in one of her carousel posts in December 2024 (third slide):

Skyler also has a sister, Sarah, who is currently in a relationship with Buckeyes center Seth McLaughlin.

Will Howard reacts to his Combine performance

After he was done throwing to his receivers during the passing drill, Will Howard had an interview with NFL Network. After commenting on the mix of cheers and boos he received inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the latter largely pertaining to when Ohio State defeated Indiana in November, he gave himself a decent rating and explained why this was the case:

“I'm my own biggest critic, so I feel like there were some things I could clean up. But overall, I think I showed that I can spin the ball with the best. And I felt good about it. And I think my footwork was pretty solid.”

He continued by explaining what made him, in his opinion, a pro-ready player:

“I think my game translates really well... I can make every throw. I feel like I'm a pretty cerebral guy. I understand the game better than a lot of people. And I'm competitive as hell. And I think I'm a good leader.”

He also sent this message to whichever franchise would be drafting him:

“I'm going to come in with a humble but hungry attitude and be ready to work, gain the respect of everyone in that locker room and just bring a positivity and a light. And I just like to always be chill and enjoy it because this is what I wanted my whole life.”

Ohio State's Pro Day is scheduled for March 26.

