Will Howard shares 2-word message as GF Skyler Skoglund shares glimpse of 'first ESPYs' with Steelers QB

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 19, 2025 13:53 GMT
Will Howard drops romantic 2-word compliment for GF Skyler Skoglund (Image Credit: Skoglund/IG)

Will Howard and his girlfriend Skyler Skoglund travelled to Los Angeles to attend their first ESPY Awards together on Wednesday. On Friday Skoglund shared a glimpse of her visit to the Dolby Theatre in an Instagram post.

The post included five photos from Skoglund's time with Howard from the event. In the first slide, the couple can be seen posing in front of the ESPYs signboard, followed by a snap of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback getting interviewed by reporters. Skoglund received a 2-word compliment from Howard.

"Best date," Howard commented with a heart emoji.
Will Howard drops romantic 2-word compliment for GF Skyler Skoglund (Image Credit: Skoglund/IG)

For their first ESPY Awards, Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund went with stylish outfits. The quarterback wore a light gray 2-piece suit, which he paired with white sneakers. Skoglund adorned a beautiful yellow dress.

"First Espys," she captioned the post.
Before travelling to Los Angeles, the couple vacationed together in Lutsen, Minnesota. On Monday, Skoglund shared an Instagram post featuring her memories from holidays in the hills.

"Very blessed to say the least!" Skoglund captioned her post.

Will Howard opened up about getting mentored by Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has embraced his role as a leader and mentor to new rookies, including Will Howard. During an interview with CBS Sports last month, Howard shared his experience of getting mentored by Rodgers.

"Aaron has been so willing to help me," Howard said. "He's like, 'Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, I'll be there.' He's already given me tips, little things here and there in the meeting room, on the field, in my drops, different little things."

After Will Howard's statement, Rodgers talked about the things he has taught the young quarterback during an episode of the "Pat McAfee Show" on June 25.

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
