Will Jameis Winston be the Saints next starting QB?

With a minute left on the clock, and the result of the game sealed, Drew Brees turned to his left and pointed towards Jameis Winston.

"It's your team," he can be seen saying in a clip that surfaced after the New Orleans Saints loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Divisional round.

Though Brees didn't explicitly say he was retiring after the game, all indications and reports suggest he has played his last football game. Prior to the game, Jay Glazer reiterated reports that have been circling since last season claiming Brees will retire.

Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill?

The departure of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time would usually leave teams with a glaring need at quarterback. The Saints, however, may have more of a QB controversy. Both Winston, who signed a free agent deal with New Orleans last offseason, and Taysom Hill, have taken snaps at QB and own games for the Saints.

Hill started four games at QB in 2020, and passed for 457 yards and four touchdowns. Hill, a versatile weapon who can and has played QB, HB, TE, and WR, also added eight rushing TDs and one receiving one this season.

Winston, a more traditional QB, started no games in 2020, and completed only seven passes on 11 attempts for 75 yards. On Sunday night's game, however, Winston lined up out wide on a trick play in the second quarter. He ran back under centre, took a lateral from a teammate, and hucked a 56-yard touchdown down field to a wide open Tre'Quan Smith.

Winston came over last year from the Buccaneers, who replaced him with Tom Brady. The former first overall pick, Winston, started 70 games in five years in Tampa Bay, won 28 of them, and passed for 121 touchdowns. In 2019, Winston lead the NFL in attempts and passing yards, but he also led the league in interceptions, with 30.

Earlier this season, Saints coach Sean Payton told the NY Post that he thought the future at QB, beyond Drew Brees, was on the 2020 Saints roster.

“I believe Taysom is ascending, getting better at this position and I believe there’s a certain skill set – they’re different players, but I believe our future quarterback sits here, and Jameis definitely is a starter,” said Payton.