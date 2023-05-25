Will James Conner play in 2023? Cancer-free NFL star's playing status explored

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals took to Twitter to commemorate the seven-year anniversary of running back James Conner's triumph over Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Conner, a two-time Pro Bowler, had been diagnosed with the disease during his junior year at the University of Pittsburgh while recovering from a torn MCL. However, in 2016, he declared himself cancer-free and went on to complete his senior season. Subsequently, he was selected 105th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent four years with the team before joining the Cardinals in 2021. He signed a three-year extension in 2022, and this upcoming season will be the second year of that extension.

Which other NFL players have overcome cancer?

Conner's story of overcoming cancer is not unique among NFL players.

On December 8, 2014, former Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He temporarily left the active roster to undergo treatment but made a remarkable comeback, earning his fourth Pro Bowl selection and being named the Comeback Player of the Year.

Conner found inspiration in Berry's journey and the two even met on Ellen DeGeneres' show. When they first met, Berry shared a powerful message with Conner, saying:

"I tell everybody, anything you're going through, you're really battling yourself. It's not about the chemo. It's not about the cancer."

Another running back who successfully battled cancer and resumed his career is Brandon Bolden, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Shortly after Super Bowl LII, Bolden was diagnosed with epidermoid carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer that temporarily affected the right side of his face.

The most notorious instance, however, has to be Trent Williams. In 2013, a growth was found on his scalp, which his doctors at the then-Redskins dismissed as not serious.

The growth eventually neared his brain and turned out to be dermafibrosarcoma protuberans, a form of cancer. In 2019, Williams underwent surgery for the tumor and demanded a release or trade, citing the front office's mismanagement of his health situation. He finally received the latter during the 2020 offseason, going to the San Francisco 49ers.

