Will Johnson's sister Kayli drops 4-word message from pre-draft event in Green Bay

Will Johnson's sister, Kayli, has always been one of his biggest supporters. With the 2025 NFL Draft less than 12 hours away, Kayli was spotted attending a pre-draft event along with the Michigan Wolverines star's parents.

On Wednesday, Kayli took to her Instagram story to post a clip in which she could be seen dancing with Johnson, celebrating the upcoming draft. Along with the clip, Kayli shared a four-word message to express her excitement.

"Detroiters gone hustle everytime," Kayli captioned her IG story.

Will Johnson's sister Kayli drops a 4-word message from the pre-draft event in Green Bay (Image Credit: Kaylij/IG)

Nearly two months before the pre-draft event, Kayli tagged along with Johnson to the NFL combine. Later, she shared an Instagram post featuring her memories from the event. In addition, she also penned down a gratitude-filled message in the caption, which read:

"Johnson fam. NFL Combine 2025. Thankful to be in a new sisterhood of unified women! There’s so many more great things to come this year, and I can’t wait to see what God has in store!"

NFL analyst Max Chadwick predicts Will Johnson to be a 2025 draft success despite his injury history

Will Johnson's history with injuries raised concerns about his future in the NFL. However, according to NFL analyst Max Chadwick, Johnson will be a huge success in the 2025 NFL draft. Elaborating on his take during a podcast episode with PFF, Chadwick said:

"He recognizes routes at such a high level. I do think injuries were a big part of this [past] season. And I do think he suffered a lot of injuries, though. Not just the turf toe. He has been a dominant player in college football."

Will Johnson started his college football career in 2022 with the Michigan Wolverines. The cornerback played a total of three seasons with the football team but had to miss the second half of the 2024 season after suffering from turf toe.

After recovering, he battled with a hamstring injury, which was the reason why he missed out on multiple physical drills during the combine. With this in mind, it's possible his draft stock could be affected, but this could mean he lands with a better fit on a stronger team. Tune in to the draft to find out.

