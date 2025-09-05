Will Levis' ex gf Gia Duddy shows support for Philly with Kelly green gameday fit as Eagles beat Cowboys 24-20

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis' ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy showed her allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Duddy was at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night for Opening Night of the 2025 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East battle that even saw a delay for lightning.

Ad

Gia Duddy shared a collage of photos in a post on her Instagram Story. The Pennsylvania native wore a Philadelphia Eagles button down jersey that she made into a cropped top. She showed a glimpse of her view from her seats which appeared to be around the 50-yard line.

Gia Duddy shared a photo of her Eagles' game day. (Photos via Gia Duddy's Instagram Story)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gia Duddy and Will Levis began dating in 2021 while both were students at Penn State University. The quarterback then transferred to the University of Kentucky and they continued their relationship. After he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2023, Duddy moved to Nashville after her college graduation. The couple broke up after two years together in late 2023.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gia Duddy went viral after Will Levis' draft slide in 2023

Gia Duddy current has over 320,000 followers on Instagram and she has seen her role as a social media influencer grow over the last few years. Most of the attention has come from Duddy being seen sitting next to Will Levis at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Penn State and Kentucky quarterback was expected to be a first-round draft pick heading into round one. That didn't happen though and Levis, Duddy and his family continued to be featured on the live NFL Draft broadcast as his wait continued.

Ad

Duddy wore an off-the-shoulder red dress as she sat next to Levis, pondering what caused the quarterback's eventual slide out of the first-round. NFL fans became curious as to whom the quarterback's then-girlfriend was and her social media following immediately began to take off.

MLFootball @_MLFootball THROWBACK: When Will Levis’ ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy went viral on multiple occasions at the Draft while he was flaking in the draft: Duddy went viral that night when Levis fell, and she doubled her followers on socials &amp; signed multiple sponsorship deals.

Shortly after the quarterback began his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans the couple broke up. Both erased mentions of the others on their social media platforms, essentially confirming the rumors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.