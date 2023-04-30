What did Gia Duddy say at NFL Draft Day 1? Fans try to decode exact words in viral lip-reading video

Gia Duddy was with her boyfriend, quarterback Will Levis, during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Levis didn't hear his name called on the first day of the draft, that wasn't the bigger storyline. The cameras were on Levis' family and Duddy. A video captured her talking to a person off-camera.

Fans have been speculating as to what the senior at Penn State was saying. One said that Duddy was looking for the bathroom:

_____ @WriteDontFight I’m no expert in lip reading but seems like Will Levis girlfriend has to pee. #nfldraft I’m no expert in lip reading but seems like Will Levis girlfriend has to pee. #nfldraft https://t.co/RRYpDdaHqW

Another fan suggested that Duddy either felt obligated to stay or that she wanted to leave the NFL Draft:

Barry Snowbama @BarrySnowbama



This clip doesn't show it, but she said "I think I'm done", as well. @WriteDontFight "I gotta be here"This clip doesn't show it, but she said "I think I'm done", as well. @WriteDontFight "I gotta be here"This clip doesn't show it, but she said "I think I'm done", as well.

Duddy and Will Levis have been together since meeting at Penn State in 2021, where he started his collegiate career. The pair’s romance has continued to grow, as she cheered him on while there. He transferred to Kentucky in May 2021 but the distance didn't stop their relationship.

Duddy with Levis at the University of Kentucky. Credit: @giaduddy (IG)

In January of this year, the couple celebrated two years together. Once Gia Duddy graduates next month, she plans on attending nursing school. Yet, she stated in a TikTok video last month that where she attends nursing school depends on where Levis lands in the draft:

“I honestly feel like it’s my time, I’m ready to move on. I will graduate, or at least walk in the beginning of May. By then, hopefully, I will know what city I’ll be looking to move to because Will will hopefully be on a team. Once I know what city I’m in, I can start looking for nursing schools.”

Will Levis was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the draft, meaning we know where Duddy will be attending nursing school.

Gia Duddy is already in love with Tennessee

The social media influencer took to her Instagram to share her love of the state where her boyfriend will begin his NFL journey:

Duddy shows off a song by Morgan Waller and some Titans-inspired cupcakes. Credit: @giaduddy (IG)

Levis will be competing for the starting job for the Titans as Ryan Tannehill is the starter for now. We'll see if Gia Duddy posts more about life in Tennessee with Levis.

