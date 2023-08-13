Will Levis made his NFL debut on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. The Tennessee Titans rookie shared time with 2022 draft pick Malik Willis.

Levis didn't impress Titans' fans with his performance, especially when the Titans were down by six with 19 seconds left in the game and he threw an interception.

Will Levis finished his day completing 9 of 14 passes for 85 passing yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked four times, showing a lack of pocket awareness and not getting rid of the ball when he was under pressure.

While this was just a small sample size of what Levis can do on the football field, fans weren't happy and took the conversation to Reddit:

How many seasons was QB Will Levis a starter in college?

Quarterback Will Levis gained notoriety as the quarterback of the Kentucky Wildcats. That wasn't his only opportunity to play at the collegiate level, however, as he began his career at Penn State University as Sean Clifford's backup.

He was a redshirt his freshman year and then played two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Levis played a total of 14 games, starting just two.

Due to Clifford's available eligibility and an extra year due to COVID-19, Levis chose to transfer to get an opportunity to start.

Will Levis immediately became the starter for the Kentucky Wildcats. He led Kentucky to a 10-3 record in his 13 starts that season. He threw for 2,826 yards while rushing for another 376 yards. Levis threw 24 touchdowns while rushing for nine more. He capped off his first season as a starter with a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

He opted for one more season at the collegiate level. However, in 2022 he dealt with a foot and finger injury that led to him missing two games. In his final season as a starter, he led the Wildcats to a 7-4 record, throwing for over 2,400 yards.

While he was presumed to be a first-round draft pick, he fell to the Titans on the second day of the draft.