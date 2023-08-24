Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy bids emotional goodbye to Pennsylvania after Nashville move - "Until next time"

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, are starting a new chapter of their lives. The young couple has made its way to a new city in Tennessee.

A few days ago, the social media influencer announced that she and her quarterback boyfriend were moving to Nashville. She posted a video on her Instagram that showcased the memorable time she had in Pennsylvania, writing in the caption:

"Until next time PA. You know where to find me🤞🏼💘🤠 #nashville."

The video comprised montages of her days out with family and friends.

Image Credit: Gia Duddy's Instagram account

The Instagram influencer also updated her fans and uploaded a series of pictures on her account, which showed that the couple had finally left Pennsylvania. It "hurt" her the most when she saw her mother wave them goodbye.

Gia Duddy experienced a "bittersweet" moment as she worked out for the last time at her home gym

Will Levis, the Tennessee Titans quarterback, is embarking on a new chapter as he relocates to Nashville alongside his girlfriend, Gia Duddy. Their journey to Nashville, while exciting, has evoked a mix of emotions for Duddy, who describes it as "bittersweet":

“Just finished my last workout at my home gym before moving to Nashville tomorrow. Extremely bittersweet.”

Gia and Will's love story began during their time at Penn State University, and their bond has grown stronger ever since. Duddy, who recently graduated from Penn State, is making waves on social media with a burgeoning following that resonates with her unique perspective.

In the realm of football, Levis is currently vying for the coveted backup quarterback position, alongside Malik Willis. With the potential departure of Ryan Tannehill, Levis could seize the opportunity to take the helm as the Titans' starting quarterback.

