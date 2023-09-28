Will Levis' girlfriend, Gia Duddy, hypes Alix Earle as TikTok star poses with Braxton Berrios

TikTok star Alix Earle is at the height of her career. The 22-year-old has launched a new podcast and was recently featured in the Forbes Top 50 list of top creators in 2023. Apart from that, her dating life is also gaining a lot of attention.

The creator recently attended the Mami Dolphins game against the Denver Broncos. Miami edged over Denver effortlessly in a 70-20 win and Earle was there to witness this impressive game.

But before attending the electric game, Earle had released the first episode of her podcast and introduced the first episode by posting a steamy picture of herself and NFL player Baxton Berrios, on Instagram.

The picture gained special attention from not only her fans, but also from the girlfriend of Will Levis, Gia Duddy. She commented on the picture and in turn showed that she liked the pair's "friendship".

While Alix was getting ready to attend the Dolphins game, she shared that she met with the "NFL man's [Berrios's] mom for the first time."

“Leave it to me to embarrass myself.”

After his mother asked her to eat, she said she "shoved" her mouth with food and when she laughed:

“The ham spit out of my mouth across the room. I tried to laugh it off but I really wanted to, like, shoot myself”

Alix Earle spotted in Braxton Berrios's celebratory Instagram post after defeating the Broncos

After the Dolphins defeated the Broncos, Braxton Berrios celebrated their victory by posting a series of pictures on his Instagram. This celebration came after a mixed performance from the player himself during Weeks 1 to 3 of the NFL season, with a strong showing in Week 1, a quieter Week 2, and a modest performance in Week 3.

In two of the pictures, the player can be seen hugging Alix Earle as they celebrated their team's victory together. The post's caption read:

"Big W"

For the time being, the two are "just friends".