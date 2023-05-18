Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy went viral during the 2023 NFL Draft. From random clips to supporting her boyfriend, Duddy was the unexpected star of the show. Following the draft, she — who is active on Instagram and TikTok — has kept her followers updated about her life.

Of course, a few trolls referred to the 21-year-old as a gold digger.

This is in reference to Will Levis, who will be playing his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. While speaking about moving to Nashville to live close to her boyfriend, a commenter referred to her as a 'gold digger'.

Seemingly exasperated, Duddy has the perfect response:

Duddy took a sarcastic approach to the whole topic, replying to the comment right away:

"I am so happy you guys caught on to this. Like, I didn't obviously want to come out and say like, "Yea, I'm a gold digger". But, I'm really happy you guys are like, intuitive, and you could understand that. From that video. 'Cause that was the whole point."

Following Duddy's response, there was an influx of positive and funny comments on the video.

Image Credits: Gia Duddy's TikTok account (@omgiaaa)

Followers were proud of Gia for speaking up, referring to her as a positive person. Of course, one user couldn't help but make fun of Levis' future in the NFL:

"Unfair comment. Levis ain't gonna make no money."

Gia Duddy isn't ready to live with Will Levis just yet

Dating for some time, Duddy will be moving to Nashville so she can be closer to Will Levis. However, they will be getting separate apartments for now. Sharing her views on TikTok, Duddy spoke about their relationship and her moving in with a roommate.

Gia said:

"For those of you who don't know, my boyfriend got drafted by the Tennessee Titans. We've been doing long distance for over two years. [We're] dating for almost three. So we're tired of living separate. We're going to move to the same city. Different apartments, though."

While others had concerns about their living arrangements, Duddy added that if they were meant to be, they would anyway end up living together for a long time. Of course, Duddy pointed out that both of them are young for now.

"We're still young. I'm 21. I'm not ready to live with a man just yet."

Will Levis at the NFL Combine

Together for over two years, Duddy's moving to Nashville will confirm her presence at most Titans home games this season.

