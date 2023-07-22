Will Levis’ girlfriend Gia Duddy wants Target ban over $50 addiction

Will Levis' girlfriend, Gia Duddy, proved that she is a relatable social media influencer by confessing her spending problems to her followers.

Everyone has gone to the supermarket and bought items that either were not on their shopping lists or were an impulse purchase. And Gia Duddy is no different.

She uploaded a TikTok video in which she asked the supermarket giant, Target, to ban her. Gia told her fans that she had gone to Target to get a single item but ended up spending $50 on items she did not need.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I went to Target today to get one thing. I went to Target to get razors. You know what I left with? $50 worth of sh*t."

"Did I need a new beauty blender? No. Did I need. What is this face? Razors? Probably not. I don't. My beard doesn't look too...I don't know. Um. Did I need an eyebrow pencil? No. Did I need fake nails? Actually, yes. Like, what is my problem?"

Many fans related to her and said that even they face the same problems when they go to Target. Some said that the reason she has such problems is that Gia Duddy earns a lot of money.

Gia Duddy scored a yummy Burger King deal

The Penn State University graduate became the talk of the town when she sat close to her boyfriend while he waited for the life-changing call in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he got selected in the second round of the draft, his girlfriend became the first pick for her Instagram followers as she became an overnight star.

After doubling her followers on social media, Gia struck a delicious deal with the fast-food giant, Burger King. It was Will Levis who gave this piece of information on a podcast.

The Tennessee Titans QB also looked back on his draft day experience. He said that even though he did not get selected in the first round, as predicted, he was happy that his sisters and girlfriend became social media stars.

Duddy's partnership with Burger King highlights the recognition and appreciation that major corporations place on the influence of social media personalities in shaping consumer behavior.

It demonstrates the growing importance of influencers in the modern marketing landscape, as they effectively connect with audiences and drive brand engagement in a way that resonates with today's consumers.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!