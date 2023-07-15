How did Gia Duddy land Burger King deal? Explaining dramatic rise of Will Levis’ girlfriend after viral draft day moment

The 2023 NFL Draft Day was going to be the most memorable one for Will Levis, as many analysts and fans had anticipated that he would get selected in the first round. However, the Tennessee Titans picked him up in the second round. Although no one expected such results, the draft day became a historic event for his girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

Gia Duddy, who recently graduated from Penn State University, became the talk of the town during the 2023 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old social media influencer was present with Levis and his family to provide support.

While she sat close to her boyfriend and patiently waited for him to receive the life-changing call, the camera kept panning on the young couple. Even though it was too late when Levis was informed about his selection, Duddy's online presence made her an overnight star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gia's Instagram followers doubled after draft night, and she went on to become more famous. Will Levis looked back on his draft night experience in a podcast. He said that the one great outcome of his draft night was the notoriety that his girlfriend and sisters received.

Her popularity resulted in her collaborating with some well-known brands. One such brand with, which she recently joined hands was the fast-food giant Burger King.

Duddy's collaboration with Burger King shows that big corporations value the impact that social media influencers have on consumers.

What will Gia Duddy do after graduation?

Will Levis's girlfriend uploaded a post in May to inform her followers about her graduation. They were happy and congratulated her, but some wanted to know what the Instagram model would do next.

When Levis appeared on Barstool Sports' "The Mid Show," he disclosed that his girlfriend will move to Nashville in September and will attend a nursing school soon.

“She’s going to do the whole influencer thing, slide by with that, and then get into nursing school and see where that goes.”

In the meantime, Gia posts tips and tricks about how to embark on a self-care journey. Fans love to see her daily vlogs and enjoy her get-ready-with-me style videos online.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault