Gia Duddy has grown a large following after her boyfriend, Will Levis, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in this year's draft class. However, the instant success came at a price, and that was her mental health.

Duddy, who has 487.9K followers on TikTok, recently uploaded a video on the site where she talked about her mental health and how she helps herself feel stronger and calmer. Along with telling her fans which rituals work for her, she encouraged them to follow them, as they're helpful.

In the video, Duddy looks as if she has been at home and taking care of herself (she was barefaced and in comfortable clothing). However, she says that:

"So I was doing my little morning journaling, and I realized that I'm a hater and not what you think. Like, not for other people. I'm my own hater."

She went on to discuss three ways that helped her and will also help her fans ease their journey to self-care.

"Now, the first ones are uncomfortable. And sometimes that's just what you gotta do. It's not always gonna be pleasant.

"What you're gonna do is you're gonna list 3 things that you love about yourself, personality wise, traits you have something that makes you unique and special."

After that, Gia Duddy wants everyone to look themselves in the mirror and list three of their favorite parts of their bodies. Though this process "s*cks," one should absolutely do it.

The second tip is to lessen one's screen time and instead devote it to reading or journaling. The final tip is to "drink a s*it ton of water", start days with green smoothies or vegetables and exercise, as it reduces "stress, inflammation and overall increase body image and satisfaction."

While talking candidly about her mental health journey, Gia Duddy made sure to give her fans the right tips and tricks.

Gia Duddy shut down "gold digger-like" claims

The Penn State University graduate always made sure to make a persona separate from her famous QB boyfriend. She tried her best to showcase herself in a way that shows that she's capable and independent.

However, when a TikTok user accused her of never wanting to get a job because of her famous boyfriend, she did not hold back from lambasting that:

"This is so sick and f**king twisted!"

This is not the first time Gia Duddy has received such comments, but she makes sure to speak against them.

