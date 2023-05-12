In Photos: Titans star Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy graduates from Penn State University

Will Levis will start his NFL journey with the Tennessee Titans after the team took him in the second round of this year's NFL draft. However, the quarterback is not the only person in his life with something to celebrate.

Gia Duddy, Levis's girlfriend, recently graduated from Penn State University, majoring in behavioral health. Duddy and Levis met at Penn State before he transferred to Kentucky.

Duddy celebrating her degree from Penn State. Credit: @giaduddy (IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last month, Duddy took to her TikTok to share her future plans and how they revolved around where Levis was going to get drafted:

"By then, hopefully I will know what city I’ll be looking to move to because Will will hopefully be on a team. Once I know what city I’m in, I can start looking for nursing schools."

Duddy celebrates the moment with her friends and fellow graduates. Credit: @giaduddy (IG)

With Will Levis heading to the Tennessee Titans, Duddy can now start to look for schools in the Nashville area.

Gia Duddy clears up NFL Draft controversy with Will Levis

Duddy was with Will Levis as he fell out of the first round of the NFL draft two weeks ago. She, Levis, and his family had the cameras focused on them as they waited for Levis's name to be called.

Yet, there was a bit of controversy as Duddy appeared to be saying something to someone standing off-camera.

Levis and Duddy (in red dress) in the green room of the NFL Draft. Credit: Getty Images

Fans threw in their guesses but Duddy took to her TikTok once again, this time to reveal what was actually said:

“So I know the lip-readers are going to be really mad about this one, but I hate to break it to y’all, I said, ‘Can that happen?’ Although I did have to pee the whole time, but I said, ‘Can that happen?'”

With the minor controversy in the rear mirror, both she and Levis can now focus on their future together and their respective journeys.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes