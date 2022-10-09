Is Matthew Stafford playing tonight vs Dallas Cowboys in Week 5?

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 at the SoFi Stadium in the City of Angels.

Stafford, who's still recovering from an offseason "procedure" to deal with pain in his right elbow, will be under centre for the Rams in this matchup.

Stafford spoke to the media about the Rams' offense facing off against the Cowboys' defense:

“Yeah, really talented group. Really, from the back end to the front end, all of it is really impressive on tape. Got great players, got a really solid scheme, helps those players kind of accentuate what they do well. They’ve done a great job getting after the passer, affecting the pocket in the games that I’ve seen."

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback also mentioned Dallas' All-Pro linebacker, Micah Parsons:

"So, it’ll be a big challenge for us, really, on all levels. (LB) Micah (Parsons) is a heck of a young player. He’s doing a great job in all the roles that they’re giving him, great motor. He’s got high end skills, athletic ability, all of it. Really, really well rounded, good football player.”

The Pro Bowl quarterback has had mixed results facing the Cowboys in his NFL career.

Matthew Stafford vs. the Dallas Cowboys in his career

Matthew Stafford with the Detroit Lions facing the Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Stafford has faced the Cowboys five times in his career, all with the Detroit Lions. In the regular season, he has a .500 record against them, going 2 -2 and throwing for 1,295 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

With the Lions, he played Dallas in the playoffs in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2014 season, losing by 24-20.

This time, he'll square off with the Cowboys as the quarterback for the reigning Super Bowl champs. Stafford and the Rams will look to get their third win of the 2022 season on Sunday.

